Mccammon, ID

Local woman arrested, accused of threatening another woman with an AR-15 in front of child

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

MCCAMMON — A 22-year-old local woman was arrested Monday after sheriff’s office deputies say she threatened another woman with an AR-15 in front of her 4-year-old child.

Cynamin Shonteah Tsosie, of McCammon, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child following the altercation, which the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate after the principal of a nearby elementary school observed the incident, police said.

The incident began to unfold around 1:50 p.m. Monday at a home on the 600 block of Logan Street in McCammon, which is located directly across the street from Mountain View Elementary School, deputies said.

The principal of the school called the to report that observed a physical altercation between two women, one of which was later identified as Tsosie, that ended with Tsosie grabbing an AR-15 and leaving the scene in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

An off-duty Inkom police officer phoned the sheriff’s office to report that he was in the area of the 600 block of Logan Street and observed the vehicle leave the scene. The off-duty police officer followed the vehicle and provided dispatch with updates until a sheriff deputy could respond, according to the sheriff’s office.

While one sheriff’s office deputy responded to the vehicle Tsosie fled the scene in, another responded to the Logan Street home and made contact with the alleged victim.

The alleged victim told police that Tsosie became frustrated when her parenting was called into questioning, which resulted in Tsosie attacking her, deputies said.

At some point during the physical altercation, Tsosie broke free and went into a bedroom where both the 4-year-old and AR-15 were located, according to deputies.

The alleged victim said Tsosie pointed the AR-15 at her and ordered her out of the home, at which point she complied out of fear for her life, she told deputies.

Tsosie was subsequently charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Tsosie appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $4,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the alleged victim, according to court records. Tsosie posted the $4,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from jail.

Tsosie is due back in court on Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child charge, Tsosie faces over five years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.

