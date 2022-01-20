Family-owned Phoenix popcorn business serving up gourmet offerings with unique flavors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that its crews recovered one body and continue to search for 38 other people in the ocean off Florida days after their boat left the Bahamas in a suspected human smuggling attempt. Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference that finding the other migrants alive is their highest priority.
Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
A New York court earlier this week ruled that a mask mandate that includes children in school was invalid, yet a day later it was back in effect. This left parents who have been fighting the mandate disappointed that their children still had to cover their faces due to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision to block the rule. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that the withdrawal of the emergency mandate would be effective on Wednesday. Earlier...
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years. Kennedy’s comments, made...
Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case...
Comments / 0