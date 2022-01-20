ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle United step up their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker by tabling £15m offer secure the 21-year old's services

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Newcastle United are stepping up their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker after making an offer of around £14.5million.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday how Newcastle had targeted the Holland international and the response has been positive.

Bakker only joined from Paris St Germain last summer in a deal worth up to £8m and Newcastle's offer would give Leverkusen a healthy and swift profit.

Newcastle are stepping up their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker 
Eddie Howe and Newcastle hope to make more headway over the deal on Thursday 

It's understood the Bundesliga side recognise the business sense of the deal and are willing to negotiate while 21-year old Bakker, who is represented by Mino Raiola, is keen to make the move to the Premier League.

Newcastle hope to make more headway over the deal on Thursday although it's unlikely that it could be done in time for the player to be registered for the weekend.

They continue to run a number of parallel negotiations for other targets.

It's understood the Bundesliga side recognise the business sense of the deal and are willing to negotiate while 21-year old Bakker, who is represented by Mino Raiola 

Offers are in for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United and Diego Carlos of Sevilla, though there is understood to be added interest in him from Tottenham and Milan, while approaches have been made for other defenders such as Benoit Badiashile at Monaco, James Tarkowski of Burnley and Nico Schlotterbeck of Freiburg who is expected to join Bayern Munich instead.

Amadou Haidara of Red Bull Leipzig and Brighton's Yves Bissouma are also on their wish list for the midfield but either of them would cost close to £50m this month.

A number of strikers remain under consideration but strengthening their defence is the priority.

Reims, meanwhile, have confirmed they rejected a £30million offer from Newcastle for their highly-rated teenage striker Hugo Ekitike.

Offers are in for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United and Diego Carlos of Sevilla 
Amadou Haidara of Red Bull Leipzig and Brighton's Yves Bissouma are also on their wish list

In an interview with Le Quotidien du Sport, Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said: 'It is true that a lot have realised the quality of the player now, but not us. He was formed with us and it does not surprise us.

'Newcastle positioned themselves, we discussed it, they made us an offer that did not suit us. As we do not really want him to leave, we have fixed the price quite high. They did offer us €35million (£29.2m) all in, but with a number of bonuses, some of them were quasi-impossible to reach. Like for example, winning the Champions’ League. We want €30m (£25m) flat and €10m (£8.3m) achievable bonuses.'

Sportsmail revealed Newcastle's interest in the 19-year-old on January 9 but the move now looks to be off.

Brighton are monitoring Dele Alli's situation ahead of a potential loan move from under Newcastle's noses - with Burnley and Everton also interested in Tottenham outcast

Brighton are monitoring Dele Alli’s situation ahead of potential loan move late in the transfer window. Newcastle are said to be leading the chase to sign the Tottenham midfielder this month, but Sportsmail understands there are a clutch of Premier League teams closely following the situation in case Alli is still available heading into the final days of the window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nice 'join the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard'... but 'Newcastle are still trying to convince Red Devils to sell 29-year-old this month'

Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly interested in signing Jesse Lingard and have entered the race for the Manchester United playmaker. The 29-year-old, who flourished on loan at West Ham in the second-half of last season, has again struggled for game-time at Old Trafford this season. His contract at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Newcastle United#Bayer Leverkusen#Manchester United#The Premier League#Bayern Munich#Red Bull Leipzig#Le Quotidien Du Sport
Manchester United are now prepared to let Jesse Lingard leave on loan after his talks with Ralf Rangnick from Dubai - but Newcastle are still some way apart with Old Trafford club on agreeing a fee

Manchester United are in talks over loaning out Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek after allowing Anthony Martial to join Sevilla for the rest of the season. Negotiations with Newcastle continued on Tuesday over a deal for Lingard that could see the club’s Saudi owners pay a loan fee and substantial bonus if they stay up, as well as covering his £100,000-a-week wages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
New owners and Eddie Howe have plenty of work to do – state of play at Newcastle

Newcastle United once again find themselves pitched into the thick of a battle for Premier League survival despite their new-found status as one of football’s richest clubs.With 18 games to play and having won only one of their 20 league fixtures to date, the Magpies remain entrenched in the drop zone and although they have not been cut adrift, a continuation of their current form could prove fatal.Here, we take a look at some of the issues facing the club’s largely Saudi-backed owners as they attempt to protect their investment and bring their vast wealth to bear.What impact have the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newcastle hopeful of concluding deal with cash-strapped Lyon for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after tabling £30m offer... with long-time Arsenal and Juventus target being offered substantial pay rise and chance to be club's second most expensive player

Newcastle have made an offer of around £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Head coach Eddie Howe has identified the holding role as a priority position and there is hope of concluding a deal with the cash-strapped French club. Talks are advancing with Newcastle offering a substantial rise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s side win to close gap on Man City

Liverpool moved to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, thumping a bullet header beyond Vicente Guaita from an Andy Robertson corner. And Liverpool’s dominance was rewarded with a second shortly after the half hour mark when Robertson crossed for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bring down and fire home at the back post.Palace finally got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and continued that urgency after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Alex Iwobi sent off as Nigeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia

Everton’s Alex Iwobi was sent off just seven minutes after coming on as Nigeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.Iwobi was dismissed after his yellow card for a challenge on Youssef Msakni was upgraded to red after a VAR check in the 64th minute.The three-time AFCON winners were already trailing to Msakni’s strike from distance two minutes after the restart, with the ball squirming through Maduka Okoye’s grasp.There was no way back for them with Tunisia advancing to a quarter-final date with Burkina Faso.FULL-TIME! ⏰ #TeamNigeria 0️⃣-1️⃣...
SOCCER
Newcastle launch bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo

Newcastle United are to bid £17million for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. Jornal de Notícias says the Magpies would have to fend off interest from his former club Barcelona to land the defender. The Spanish full-back has a contract with Portuguese giants Benfica until June 2023, so his club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
