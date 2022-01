As he spoke to the media after his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame became official, David Ortiz recalled how far he and Boston came together. “When I first got to the Red Sox everything was very negative. I don’t blame anyone for that. I blame not being able to win for over 86 years. Even I thought about, man what happens if a black cat runs across the field if we are one out away from winning the World Series,” Ortiz said with his signature deep chuckle. “We changed people’s mentality when they think about the Red Sox.”

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO