ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

Sidney woman sentenced to nearly 4 years on meth charges

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Brandy Fish, 44, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Trial of man charged in Lincoln officer's death to be moved

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a Lincoln police investigator will be moved out of Lancaster County. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen ordered Monday that 18-year-old Felipe Vazquez will be tried in Platte County. Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and several other counts in the death of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who was shot in August 2020.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Standoff ends in Adams after several hours

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that occurred overnight in Adams that led to a standoff of several hours. At approximately 9:50 p.m. Monday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the NSP SWAT Team in response to an ongoing situation on Elm Street in Adams. Deputies had previously responded to a domestic violence incident after receiving a 911 call from the victim. The victim reported that her husband had hit her several times and pointed a gun at her. When he pointed the gun at her, she pushed it away, but the man fired the weapon, striking the victim in the hand. At that point she was able to flee the home to safety. Her children were also able to flee the home unharmed.
ADAMS, NE
North Platte Post

Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Nebraska Sonic shooting

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant will face the death penalty if he is convicted. Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced Monday that he will seek the death penalty against 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr., who faces multiple felony counts in the November 2020 shootings at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, Nebraska.
BELLEVUE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
State
California State
Sidney, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

4 arrested after incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Lincoln Police Department, have arrested four people following a foot pursuit in Lincoln Saturday evening. At approximately 11:30 p.m., a trooper observed the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat throw a lit cigarette out the window while traveling southbound on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to block Omaha’s new mask mandate. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction the state requested while its lawsuit challenging the mask rule continues. The state has argued that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Troopers find 231 pounds of marijuana, THC products in I-80 stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Winnebago RV speeding on I-80 at mile marker 348, near Bradshaw. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte police investigate 2 Friday night shootings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Friday night. At 9:17 PM, an officer patrolling the area of Front St. and Adams St. heard multiple gunshots north of his location. Responding officers determined that a shooting had taken place outside of the Money Train located at 1020 Rodeo Rd. At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot of the business. The suspect fled in a PT Cruiser. The PT Cruiser was found abandoned at another location and impounded. A short time later, a 28 year old male arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim’s wounds are not life threatening and he was not cooperative with investigators.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Federal Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 13 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Kearney police still searching for persons of interest in fatal shooting

Law Enforcement continues to look for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin for questioning in this case. Additionally both have warrants for; Possession of a defaced firearm - felony, Possession of stolen firearms - felony, Possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver (marijuana) while in possession of a firearm - felony, and Possession of a substance (marijuana) more than one pound - felony.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft-receive stolen property 1,500-4,999. Galusha, Amber N. aka: Kline, Amber N. Age: 31. 2 warrant: Attempt of a class 4 felony (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine. Wood, Anthony D.P. Age: 27.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy