Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 26:. The greenback capitalized on safe-haven flows on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) reached its highest level in more than two weeks at 96.27. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding modestly from daily lows ahead of the closing bell, the DXY retreated and seems to have gone into a consolidation mode early Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decisions later in the day. December Goods Trade Balance and New Home Sales will be featured in the US economic docket as well. The Bank of Canada will publish its Monetary Policy Report after concluding its January meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO