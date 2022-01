Yesterday the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement aimed at large businesses but allowed a vaccine mandate for health care workers to go into effect.. The President previously emphasized the necessity of getting vaccinated against the virus and eventually decided to use the mandate on large employers as his way to convince hesitant Americans to get the shot. Biden issued a statement praising the ruling on health care workers but also criticized the ruling on businesses saying ‘”I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.’ The President said it’s now up to the states and individual employers to decide whether to make their employees get the vaccine. The rule impacts about 80 million individuals.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO