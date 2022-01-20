Sun filled, but cold

We will take the plunge in the temperature department again Tuesday night, heading to the -15° to -20° range for air temperatures! A breeze out of the SW will see gusts in the 25-30 mph range, which will put our wind chills closer to -40° early Wednesday morning! That's extremely concerning, as frostbite can occur in just a few minutes when wind chills are this cold! The SW breeze will bring relief in the temperature department tomorrow afternoon, with mid teens for highs on the way. However, wind chills will stay extremely cold, feeling more like -20°, even by the afternoon! Stay warm & safe!
