Sun filled, but cold

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday is filled with all the sunshine but the temperatures won't gather much warmth...

www.kaaltv.com

motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Is Back Today

Not a fan of the brutal cold? You are not going to like the forecast for Tuesday then... We are bottoming out near -15° as we are heading out the door Tuesday morning, with wind chills near -35° at times! Skies remain sunny all-day, but highs struggle, as many of us won't even get above-zero for a high temperature! Be sure to bundle up & layer up, especially the kiddos going to school today. Stay warm & safe!
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Continues Wednesday

We will take the plunge in the temperature department again Tuesday night, heading to the -15° to -20° range for air temperatures! A breeze out of the SW will see gusts in the 25-30 mph range, which will put our wind chills closer to -40° early Wednesday morning! That's extremely concerning, as frostbite can occur in just a few minutes when wind chills are this cold! The SW breeze will bring relief in the temperature department tomorrow afternoon, with mid teens for highs on the way. However, wind chills will stay extremely cold, feeling more like -20°, even by the afternoon! Stay warm & safe!
KAAL-TV

Another bitter, dangerous night

Our Alert Day status will carry into Wednesday morning with bitter temperatures. With high pressure moving overhead the wind will go calm from 12 AM to 3 AM letting the air temps drop to near -20°. Past 3 AM, the wind will start to increase from the southwest. The coldest wind chills will be found through sunrise where they will drop as low as -40°. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect.
KAAL-TV

Staying Safe & Warm

Be sure to stay safe the next couple of days, as we are dealing with the brutal and dangerous cold Tuesday & Wednesday. Wind chills both mornings are expected to be in the -25° to -35° range, if not colder even for some (near -40° at times)! This kind of cold means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes, or less. Even a -25° wind chill will see frostbite occur in about 30 minutes on exposed skin. Be sure to limit time outside, if you have to be out in the elements. And if you have to be outside, be sure to bundle up & layer up! And be sure to limit the outside time for our pets as well!
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

How to protect your pets from extreme cold

(ABC 6 News) - With wind chills being as cold as they are, don't forget pets are also vulnerable to the elements. Coats help with the cold and the winds & boots that help with protecting their paws from getting irritated by salt used to melt the snow. If you...
BYRON, MN

