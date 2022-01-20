ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Process to report mask mandate violations established

By Editorials
bouldercityreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada’s mask mandate is still in effect, and the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office has created a way for people to report alleged violations. “Anyone can file a complaint with Nevada OSHA regarding a potential workplace hazard via phone, mail or through their online complaint form,” said Allison Genco,...

bouldercityreview.com

Comments / 27

its not
5d ago

The little town nearest my location is a conservative town that mostly voted Trump. Nevada has a one sided political government (democrat) that wants to dictate to us. Shopping in the little town after the criminal government issued their dictated mandates of wearing masks, I found nobody in the bogus faux masks! Our little conservative town doesn’t listen to a criminal government and never will! The only ones wearing masks are those driving vehicles with cally plates! Most Nevadans are not corrupt like East Los Angeles errrrrrrr I mean Las Vegas! Dump the criminal democrats before they destroy freedom as we once knew it!

Reply(1)
28
Edward Smith
5d ago

yes turn your neighbors friends and family in for not wearing a mask, as that's what this government wants so we become another Germany and obay. Well count me out I want my freedom put mandate's where the sun don't shine.

Reply
14
GetSum
6d ago

Might as well mark me down, I’ve never wore one and won’t wear one, you can report me but don’t confront me for your healths sake.

Reply
21
 

