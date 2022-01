By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Republican-backed amendment declaring there is no constitutional right to abortion has advanced to the full state Senate. A committee voted along party lines to advance the amendment. Supporters say it would allow Pennsylvania voters to decide the issue. Opponents say Republicans are trying to circumvent the legislative process because Governor Tom Wolf has vowed to veto any bills that would restrict abortion rights.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO