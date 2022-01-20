ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another night of bitter cold

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir temps target the -10 to -15° range for most. A subtle NW wind...

www.kaaltv.com

motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Another bitterly cold start

Grab the heavy winter jacket this morning, we are down into the single digits and teens! The afternoon will feature sunshine and southerly winds that will send us closer to average, with highs in the middle 30s today. The warming trend continues with a minor setback on Friday. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfft.com

Bitterly cold wind chills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is a downright cold day, so add the layers. A wind chill advisory for counties along and south of US-30 remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple.
ENVIRONMENT
radiokmzn.com

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT AHEAD

Get ready for another night of bitter cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the No Coast Network listening area until Noon Tuesday (1/25). The National Weather Service says wind chills as low as 20 below zero are expected Tuesday morning. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. But then, a second Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 9pm Tuesday until Noon Wednesday (1/26). And wind chills late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning are expected to be colder—making it feel like it’s 35 below. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.
ENVIRONMENT
sunny95.com

Bitter cold looming

COLUMBUS – Forecasters are warning of dangerously cold wind chills in central Ohio as Arctic air will plunge into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. Wind chill values may range between 5 below zero and 10 below zero in parts of central and west central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
KBOE Radio

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT AHEAD

ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Bitterly cold Wednesday coming up

Tonight, our skies will be starry, the breeze will pick up and our temperatures will become bitterly cold. A steady north wind between 10 and 20 mph will result in very cold wind chills overnight. Most of the area will see wind chills bottom out in the single digits above zero, but sub-zero wind chills are expected for the mountains and around -15 F along the Allegheny Front where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect. The bitter cold will be with us all day Wednesday and into Thursday bringing us daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday, with high temperatures on Thursday around freezing. As we head into Friday and the start of the weekend, a potential winter storm threat is in the cards, especially for those along and east of I-95. We still have time to watch the storm unfold, but currently, it appears that some accumulating snow is possible. This is a complex situation that will become clearer over the next few days. The other story will be the winds with this system, as behind the storm, arctic air will once again pay us a visit Sunday and heading into Monday. Later next week, the upper-level weather pattern changes, and a slight warming trend is possible. Stay tuned on all fronts with WDVM’s weather team!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Another bitter, dangerous night

Our Alert Day status will carry into Wednesday morning with bitter temperatures. With high pressure moving overhead the wind will go calm from 12 AM to 3 AM letting the air temps drop to near -20°. Past 3 AM, the wind will start to increase from the southwest. The coldest wind chills will be found through sunrise where they will drop as low as -40°. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Another Cold and Dry Night Ahead.

Expect a bit chillier day Wednesday, with more sun though. With a light wind Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we will feel wind chills 0-10°. Thursday looks decent by the afternoon though. Friday looks like light snow across the area. Overall, a cold, and continued dry week. Tonight: Mostly clear...
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Bitter cold night ahead

The sun will be in abundance these next 24 hours, but bitter cold settles in. Wind chills will be a big problem by Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL

