The wind picking up on Wednesday will help out the temperatures but in the end the wind will hurt us with a loose snow pack on the ground. The last 3-5" we've picked up since the weekend is still able to be blown about as temperatures have stayed frigid since. Winds will be increasing through the day from the southwest but by afternoon will be gusting close to 35 mph. In the open, I expect snow to blow leading to stretches of snow covered roads. Keep this in mind if you plan on traveling out of town.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO