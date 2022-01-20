Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Defensive coaching changes; Players coming and going

Wisconsin entering the mix at the final four for Oklahoma quarterback transfer Caleb Williams resulted in a rash of reaction Tuesday on Twitter following an initial report of mutual interest between the Badgers and the former five-star Sooners signee. USC, UCLA and LSU were believed to be the programs gaining the most traction for Williams with the Trojans at No. 1, given his allegiance to former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, but Wisconsin is now reportedly a serious contender for his services.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO