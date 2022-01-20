ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Defensive coaching changes; Players coming and going

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen was a guest once again on Ohio State Buckeyes Live on the Mark Rogers TV YouTube channel. Steve joined the show...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Son of a legend becomes a Buckeye

The Ohio State football team got some good news on a Sunday filled with football. The Buckeyes had offered Will Smith Jr., son of former Buckeye All-American Will Smith, a few weeks ago. Now, Smith Jr. has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Buckeye too.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
247Sports

What addition of Jermaine Burton means for Alabama's WR corps

After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Rogers Tv#American Football#Bucknuts Com#Buckeye Scoop#Cfb Playoff
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bears Coaching News

Chicago Bears fans are furious with the latest coaching search update. “The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago,” reports Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Bears fans aren’t at all excited about the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports

Wisconsin entering mix for transfer Caleb Williams draws immediate reaction

Wisconsin entering the mix at the final four for Oklahoma quarterback transfer Caleb Williams resulted in a rash of reaction Tuesday on Twitter following an initial report of mutual interest between the Badgers and the former five-star Sooners signee. USC, UCLA and LSU were believed to be the programs gaining the most traction for Williams with the Trojans at No. 1, given his allegiance to former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, but Wisconsin is now reportedly a serious contender for his services.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
286K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy