According to my Spotify Wrapped, I listened to 167 different genres of music in 2021. Personally, I try not to define my music taste by a single genre. What category a song falls into doesn’t actually have anything to do with whether or not I like it. I’ve noticed that some people will expressly say that they don’t enjoy an entire genre of music, which is a bold statement considering how large of a range one genre can have.

