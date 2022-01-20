ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto has a thick Israeli accent in first teaser for TV series on WeWork founder Adam Neumann

By Caleb Guedes-Reed
Forward
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) – Fans (and critics) of Jared Leto’s Italian accent in “House of Gucci” have new material to work with in his portrayal of Adam Neumann, the Israeli founder of WeWork, in the soon-to-be-released Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.”. An official teaser video released on...

forward.com

uticaphoenix.net

Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Star In New Apple Original

Apple TV+ today unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for “WeCrashed,” a highly anticipated new limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” and starring Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. “WeCrashed” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 22nd.
TV SERIES
therealdeal.com

Watch: Apple drops first trailer for WeWork series starring Jared Leto

“WeWork isn’t just a company. It’s a movement.”. Those words may prove prophetic to viewers of “WeCrashed,” a new limited series coming to Apple TV+ about the meteoric rise — and equally spectacular fall — of WeWork. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the first trailer for the miniseries, which premieres on March 18.
BUSINESS
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Rebekah Neumann
Person
Adam Neumann
Empire

Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto Have Big Dreams In The WeCrashed Teaser

We've recently seen Jared Leto slathered in latex and making... er... interesting vocal choices for a story of business and strange, driven true-life characters in House Of Gucci. But for Apple TV+'s new series about the stratospheric rise and equally chaotic fall of shared workplace company WeWork, he's not relying on prosthetics (there's still an accent, though). Check out the trailer for WeCrashed, which also features fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Apple TV+ Shares Teaser for WeWork Drama Series 'WeCrashed'

Apple TV+ has dropped the teaser for its upcoming show WeCrashed, which follows the rise and fall of Adam Neumann’s WeWork. The forthcoming limited series sees Jared Leto as former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife and former WeGrow CEO, Rebekah. Apple’s teaser kicks off as an exciting look at what the future of workspaces can be, but quickly transforms into the hellish nightmare that unveiled in front of the world in 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
#Israeli#Jta#Italian#Wondery#Wework Co Founder#Wall Street Journal#Jewish Telegraphic Agency
/Film

WeCrashed Trailer: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Create WeWork

Today Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series "WeCrashed," about the turbulent history of the company WeWork. The series is based on the Wondery podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. WeWork and its founders (Adam Neumann, Rebekah Neumann, and Miguel McKelvey) have a tumultuous history, hanging on for dear life as they took a roller coaster ride from rapid rise to devastating fall. Maybe you've been following this in the news. Maybe you're excited to see Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray Adam and Rebekah Neumann, and for the show to chronicle their highs and lows. Or maybe you're just happy to see the whole thing come tumbling down. Whatever the reason to tune in, the show is almost here.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

Jared Leto In WeCrashed Is Keeping Me Up At Night

This Keeps Me Up At Night is a series dedicated to trending memes, pop culture moments and film/TV scenes that stir the very foundations of our being and stop us from getting a single peaceful night’s sleep. Celebrities are getting engaged and drinking each other’s blood. Elon Musk is...
TV SERIES
Collider

House of Gucci: Jared Leto Wants a Prequel About Aldo and Paolo Gucci

Many fans were intrigued by Jared Leto's performance as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. He felt almost like a caricature who stole nearly every scene in which he appeared. Luckily for fans of the actor, there is more to Paolo Gucci's story that Leto wants to explore in the future. Leto did an interview on The Jess Cagle Show for Sirius XM and talked about how he would love to do a prequel about the Italian businessman.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
