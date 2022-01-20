ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC won't send announcing teams to Olympics due to COVID concerns

By Jordan Wolf
 6 days ago
Press Association

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the globe just weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, NBC Sports will not be sending its announcer teams to Beijing, according to USA Today.

The events will instead be announced remotely from the United States. There will obviously still be a significant presence in Beijing for NBC, including camera crews and other personnel, but commentators and announcers will be calling games from afar.

NBC's host of the games, Mike Tirico, will be in Beijing for the opening ceremonies, but will fly back to the states shortly thereafter to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

According to the story, announcers for many sports were already expected to be working remotely, but broadcast teams for prime-time events such as figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding were initially planned to be on-site. This was the case during last year's Summer Games, with on-site coverage for events like gymnastics and swimming.

The 2022 Olympic Games will kick off on Friday, Feb. 4, with the opening ceremonies scheduled to be broadcast on NBC live at 6:30 a.m. EST. The ceremonies will be re-aired at 8 p.m. EST later that evening.

