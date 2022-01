If you see Megan around town, tell her we said hello!. A couple of weeks ago, we posted a story about a woman who has a YouTube Channel called “The Megan Daily” that highlights her adventures traveling across the United States. She describes herself in rather charming terms as quote, "a licensed tour guide and actress with champagne tastes dancing her way through NYC on a tap-water budget!:-) She recently decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Manhattan behind to take a trip here to Bangor, for a visit to Stephen King’s house, but apparently, she decided to stick around the area and try some things that are 100% Maine.

