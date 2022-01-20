ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch dispute feud over masks

By Scripps National
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch issued a rare joint statement Wednesday to dispute a report that said the justices were at odds over the wearing of masks. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked...

The Independent

Alabama’s congressional district maps discriminate against Black voters, federal judges rule

Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature must immediately redraw the state’s congressional map after discriminating against Black voters by approving a map that significantly dilutes their political power, a panel of federal judges has ruled.A ruling in US District Court on 24 January ordered the legislature to create at least two – rather than just one – districts in which Black voters are more likely to be able to elect a representative that more closely resembles the state’s demographics.“Black voters have less opportunity than other [Alabama residents] to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the judges wrote. “Any remedial plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS

