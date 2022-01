Jalaya, One True God, MYTHM, Dalfin, An-Ten-Nae, and more are set to dominate the decks at Lightning in a Bottle’s The Stacks stage this year. Lightning in a Bottle has become renowned for bringing one of the most immersive experiences for dance music lovers to attend each year. From the art and the activities to the stages and the talented DJs keeping the beat, there’s something for everyone at this festival. The upcoming edition on May 25-30 is looking to carry on that tradition as the Do LaB continues to gear up for Lightning in a Bottle’s long-awaited return.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO