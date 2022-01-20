ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Planned Parenthood sues to stop South Dakota abortion rule

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqMumi200

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Planned Parenthood aims to prevent the state of South Dakota from implementing a new rule for medical abortions that would make the state one of the hardest places in the nation to get abortion pills.

The rule approved by lawmakers earlier this month requires women to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used to carry out a medication abortion. Usually women receive both drugs in one visit, taking the second medication at home. The regulation is expected to go into effect later this month.

“We are hopeful the court will stop this rule from going into effect so that South Dakotans can choose for themselves when and how to access health care services, including abortion,” said Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

The ACLU of South Dakota joined in filing the suit.

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rules change in September through an executive order, ahead of the Food and Drug Administration’s decision last month to permanently remove a requirement that women seeking abortion pills pick them up in person.

“Gov. Noem is focused on protecting women’s health ,” said Ian Fury, the governor's communications director. “The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have shown that they are more worried about their bottom line.”

Noem’s administration argued the extra visit is necessary to make sure women don’t have complications from the drug. Doctors have warned that making it harder for women to obtain the second drug is dangerous because there is greater risk of hemorrhage if they don’t get it.

In addition, requiring a third trip to a health center in one week would require time and money that many patients do not have, the lawsuit states. South Dakota will be the only state to require three visits for a medication abortion, according to Planned Parenthood.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
ABC News

ABC News

522K+
Followers
130K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy