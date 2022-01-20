ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Year’s Child Tax Credit Could Increase Your 2021 Tax Return’s Refund

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Monday is the first day to file your 2021 tax returns, and this year you may get a slightly larger tax refund because of last year’s child tax credit.

When President Biden and the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan last year without Republican support, most Americans got an additional $1,400 stimulus check. That’s not taxable.

In addition, families with children got a partial advance of a child tax credit. You get the rest of that credit when you file your tax return this year.

“That credit, up to half of the enhanced version, was distributed last year. The other half going on a tax return that you’re going to file now,” IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Remember that advanced child tax credit of $300 a month for a child under 6 or $250 per month for a child 6 to 17?

Most families got that from July to December. But that’s only half the child tax credit you get under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“If you received any piece of the advanced child tax credit in 2021, you’re going to get a letter – 6419 – and that is a really important letter to keep because that will have information on what you got and what you can receive based on what you put on your return,” says Tulino.

Tulino says, for example, if a family got $1,500 in advanced child tax credits for one child last year, you can claim the remaining $1,500 against your taxes owed on your 2021 return. Letter 6419 should help.

Delano : “Have those letters gone out?”

Tulino : “Yeah, started in December and continuing as we speak. So hopefully by the end of the month, we’ll have them all out.”

Don’t forget, for 2021, the child tax credit is a refundable tax credit, meaning if the credit is larger than the taxes owed, you get the difference in a tax refund.

“As part of the pandemic response, they made a lot of these credits refundable. What that means is that if you had low income, moderate income, no income, and you have a whole lot more tax credits than tax liability, they’ll refund that money to you,” says Mark Steber, chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt, a national tax preparation firm.

“The child tax credit has been greatly changed in 2021, up to $3,600 in refundable credit per young child, $3,000 for older children,” says Steber.

“The refundable portion is new. Historically, when you get tax credits or this credit, they could offset your taxes,” says Steber. “The child tax credit has a zero-tax liability requirement, meaning you can have zero income, have a young child that’s under 6, get a $3,600 credit and you’ll get a $3,600 tax refund even if you had no tax liability.”

But to get that extra refund, you must file a 2021 tax return, and eligible taxpayers should be getting Letter 6419 from the IRS now to help them to do.

“That is a really important letter to keep because that will have information on what you got and what you can receive based on what you put on your return.”

This is a one-time deal because all Republicans and at least one Democrat in the Senate oppose President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Biden and almost all Democrats want to extend the larger child tax credit for another year.

Without Build Back Better, that means this year’s annual child tax credit drops back to $2,000 per child, is not advanced to anybody in monthly checks, is not refundable and applies to children 16 and under, not 17 and under.

CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
CBS DFW

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But as this tax season opens on January 24, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Still no fourth stimulus check, but there’s a new tax rebate you need to know about

This year’s tax season began in the US on Monday, January 24 — the date when the IRS formally began the process of accepting and processing returns for the tax year 2021. Once again, there are a slew of credits and other important facts to be aware of thanks to all the stimulus checks that went out last year. Two of the most important are the child tax credit and the Recovery Rebate Credit.
INCOME TAX
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?

Prople didn’t opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021, and those who unenrolled from advance payments can both receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money after filing their 2021 taxes, but you need the IRS Letter  which the IRS sent out in late December and will continue to send […]
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't sleep on these 13 credits and deductions when filing your taxes this year

Tax season has officially started, and as you prepare, don't overlook tax deductions and credits you might be able to claim. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit form for taxes: Keep this IRS letter to make sure you get your money

Tax season is now here, which means the rest of your child tax credit money will be on the way soon. Parents who didn't opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021. Those families and those who unenrolled from advance payments can expect to receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money with their refund after filing their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: You’ll Need These Documents to Maximize Your Refund

Tax season officially starts tomorrow, January 24th. In the coming weeks, millions of Americans will begin getting their information together to file their taxes. Many of those will be hoping for a hefty refund from the government. Those who hope to get the most out of their tax returns need to be sure to have the proper documents before filing.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax credit for child care expenses: Are you eligible for up to $16,000?

Today, Monday, Jan. 24 is the first day of tax season. And while parents can expect to get the rest of their child tax credit money with their refund after they file their return, it's not the only big boost for parents this year. Another tax break for families called the child and dependent care credit has also been expanded, with the maximum effective return on the credit increasing to $8,000 for one child or $16,000 for two or more. This is due to a one-time expansion in the American Rescue Plan Act.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season Begins Today: How to Get Faster Refund

It’s that time of year again! Tax season has officially arrived and though we don’t like doing it, it’s kind of required. But don’t fear, Outsiders. While we know it’s a pain, many people can expect a refund this year. And we have the details about how to get a faster refund to kick off the year with a bit of extra cash in your wallet.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

