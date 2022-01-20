ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Recently Released From Federal Prison Charged With Attacking Ex In Jeannette

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKkXv_0dqMuiB800

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man recently released from federal prison is facing charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Tristin Axton, 23, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass.

He broke into a home on Bennett Avenue in Jeannette, dragged his former girlfriend, used her hands to punch her in the face and then slammed her on the floor, police said.

Axton was arraigned but is now out on bail.

He had previously been serving time for dealing heroin while he was a juvenile.

