ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

Dozens gather in Chatham after White Lives Matter group displays banner in town

By Conall Smith
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eg51p_0dqMucsm00

CHATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — With signs and songs, residents of Chatham have a message for those who want to divide their small community, says Mayor John Howe.

“I think it’s important to send a message that there is no room for hate. Not in this community,” the mayor reiterates.

NYSED announces GEDTS will give high school equivalency test

On Friday, January 14, a group displayed a ‘White Lives Matter’ banner at the village gazebo in Chatham. In a post on the messaging platform Telegram, the group says, “WLM New York held a banner in Chatham to spread the word for Our Folk! We got a great response from some European-Descendents within the Empire State who are beginning to awaken.”

Michael Richardson with Hate Watch Report in Chatham says to his knowledge, this was the first gathering of White Lives Matter to happen in the village. But, in December, stickers were placed around the area promoting what Richardson calls “white supremacy”. Richardson says, “there was a burst of stickering on December 21 and 22. Then there was a stickering at a meet up in North Greenbush at a conservation area outside the technical park. And then there was some repeated stickering down in Stockport and Hudson so it continues to this day.”

Local contractor sentenced for defrauding homeowners while waiting to serve time for grand larceny

Chief L. Edward Moore of the Hudson Police Department tells News10 the sticking event Richardson is referring to happened over the summer and that they have not seen any stickers since.

Reverend Kim Singletary says the demonstration today was an effort to “educate and uplift” the community through conversation about America’s history in terms of race. “Until we have that conversation and deal with those wounds, so that we can heal, we’ll be doing this in another generation,” the reverend explains, “I don’t want to see this in another generation. I want to leave for our children a generational legacy that we have healed the wounds of the past; that we are going forward as humans and Americans in unity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Chatham, NY
Society
City
Chatham, NY
State
New York State
City
North Greenbush, NY
Chatham, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Nysed#Gedts#European#Hate Watch Report#News10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WWLP

Warming shelter opens in Holyoke

A warming shelter will be open to the public at Mt. Tom Masonic Lodge in Holyoke Wednesday into Thursday morning due to the frigid temperatures.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

NY legislature likely to draw district lines on tight timeline ahead of primary

Tuesday is the deadline for the Independent Redistricting Commission to issue final draft maps ,but it doesn’t look like members will be submitting anything to the state legislature after democrats and republicans couldn’t agree on a single set. Timing will be crucial to give boards of elections time to implement the new lines before the June primary.
POLITICS
WWLP

New reporting adds nuance to COVID counts

The state-reported COVID-19 data better reflect the realities of the pandemic now that the number of COVID-10 patients hospitalized is broken down between people hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19 and people who have COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another reason.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy