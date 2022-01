GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO