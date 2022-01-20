ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Ransomware attack on APS is resolved

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RCM6_0dqMtL2K00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says they have resolved a ransomware attack on the district. APS Superintendent, Scott Elder, confirmed on Tuesday it was a ransomware attack. However, APS says they did not pay a ransom. Elder says they have been advised by the FBI and cyber security experts not to provide any more details including the possible source of the attack.

Related coverage

The attack on the student information system forced the closure of schools last Thursday and Friday. The system tracks attendance and lists who is authorized to pick up students from school. The district came up with a workaround to open schools on Tuesday. The system is now back online as the investigation into the attack continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APS makes changes to COVID safety rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is amending some of its COVID safety rules which would allow limited spectators at indoor sporting and other events. Last week, APS put all schools in enhanced COVID-safe practices because many schools were reaching the 5% infection threshold. The biggest change was prohibiting spectators — leaving athletes to play […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Emergency resolution to address staffing shortage at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is working to address a critical staffing shortage at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Commissioners approved an emergency resolution to explore ways to ease the burden on jail staff. Ideas include asking for more funding to help with recruiting as well as soliciting help from the Nation Guard and bringing in […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County approves funding for ransomware recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Bernalillo County continues to repair its systems from a ransomware attack, county commissioners have approved $2 million for the recovery. The county was hit by a ransomware attack on January 5 affecting several of its services. Some are still down including at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The county says several laptops […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOH wants to address staffing shortage with extra funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health asked the state legislature for more money saying they’re losing workers to neighboring states who offer more money. They say right now, they are 188 people short. Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase told lawmakers staff shortages in their labs are causing delays in some DWI […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Education
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust that will be in effect from Tuesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, January 26 at 5 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. to distribute free at-home COVID tests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has about 30,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to hand out. The tests were acquired by the New Mexico Department of Health. The distribution of those tests will begin Wednesday at some community centers and senior centers. Each center is being given the test because they are in an area […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

County proposing millions in new additions to Alvarado Square

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just months after their new headquarters opened, Bernalillo County is now asking for millions of dollars more to expand. However, some county commissioners say the upgrades would just be a waste of money. The county wants to build onto its Alvarado Square location with a new logo, bullet-proof windows, and an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers propose $1 million for ‘baby boxes’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two lawmakers are proposing funding “baby boxes” in each of New Mexico’s 33 counties in an effort to increase options for parents who want to abandon their babies under the state’s existing safe haven law. A bill to fund the initiative introduced by Sens. David Gallegos, a Republican, and Leo […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Fbi#Ransomware#Aps Superintendent#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

UNM nursing program gains national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s masters of nursing online program is being recognized nationally. According to the US News and World Report, the Master of Science in nursing online program at UNM is ranked 20th in the nation. Last year, they were ranked 83rd nationally and stand at number 2 in the Mountain […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill would fund cybersecurity program for New Mexico schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill that would fund a cybersecurity program for school districts across the state. House Bill 122 is sponsored by Representatives Willie Madrid, Rebecca Dow, and Raymundo Lara. It calls for money to hire three employees to develop and implement the program over three years. Any […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Rep. Herrell meets with constituents in Albuquerque following redistricting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is beginning to meet with people in a revised congressional district that now includes thousands of Albuquerque voters. This comes after redistricting left New Mexico’s three congressional districts looking a lot different. “What I’ve heard from several people are jobs, small business development, how we can improve this small […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KRQE News 13

Man facing carjacking charges in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 31-year-old man from Mexico made his first court appearance facing charges of carjacking and carrying, using, or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jesus Manuel Castaneda-Villa appeared in court on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. According […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge rules to keep grandmother’s existing conditions of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman charged in connection to her granddaughter’s death asked a judge on Monday to lighten her conditions of release. Diana Garcia is charged with child abuse for allegedly failing to protect her two-year-old granddaughter, Diana McGrory. Paramedics found the girl last October at Garcia’s home off San Pedro and San […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests Metro 15, ALeRT offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 21-year-old Samuel Reyes Garica for aggravated battery on a household member. Garcia is a Metro 15 and ALeRT offender, a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continue to commit crimes in the community. APD says the Metro 15 Operation is a targeted component of Mayor Tim Keller’s Violence […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and that the arid state needs readily available tools so it can accommodate years with particularly slim supplies. Mike Hamman told members of a legislative committee that short-term […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police shooting suspect Elias Buck to appear in Arizona court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The extradition process for the man accused of shooting a four corners police officer is moving forward. Elias Buck, 22, will appear in Arizona Superior Court on Wednesday. Police say he had escaped from the La Plata County Jail on December 27 then shot and wounded Farmington Police Officer Joseph Barreto on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Hydrogen Hub Development Act introduced in the House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill was introduced in the House that could help lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state. If passed, the Hydrogen Hub Development Act or House Bill 6 would create tax incentives for low-carbon hydrogen production and export. One of the bill’s sponsors, Representative Patricia Lundstrom says not only would the bill […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for disposing bodies of 2 Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will spend six years in prison for his role in the murder of two Albuquerque teens. Anthony Aragon pled guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy last month, two years after he helped dispose of the bodies of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef. The teens were tortured and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alvarado Square shooting suspects accused in another shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the teens accused of shooting up Bernalillo County’s headquarters are now charged in a shooting at a party a few weeks later. Investigators say Marcus Rowe and Thomas Acee were among the group seen on surveillance video in October shooting out the windows of Alvarado Square in the middle of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy