FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A wind chill advisory remains in effect for all of WOWOland until 11 A.M. today as we will be bitter cold especially early as temperatures warm from below zero this morning, with high temperatures only expected to reach into the high teens. According to Meterologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21, temperatues will turn even more frigid tonight with below zero temperatures possible during the early morning hours on Thursday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO