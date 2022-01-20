ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene park named after confederate leader to get new name, city taking suggestions

By Miriam Chamberlain
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjsBj_0dqMsdyl00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Did you know an Abilene park is still named after a confederate leader?

In Tuesday’s Parks and Recreation meeting, members on the board brought up the issue of a park that’s currently named after confederate leader Robert E. Lee.

“It was named after Lee school, it was kind of in conjunction with Lee,” said Director of Community Services, Lesli Andrews.

Board members say the park took on the name from the school across the street, Lee Elementary, which has since been rebuilt and renamed Stafford Elementary.

“When they renamed Stafford Elementary, the request came in for the park,” said Andrews.

Parks and Recreation are suggesting renaming it Stafford Park, but assistant director Chris Gibson says they’re seeking the citizens’ help in deciding on its new name.

“It’s all driven by the community and that’s what we want, is the community to decide what they want those names to be,” said Gibson.

Gibson says a vote is required and will be held after recommendations are submitted to the board.

“You have to have signatures from people in the community to identify that they support the name change and so on,” said Gibson.

Over at Stevenson Park, renovations are in full swing, revamping the atmosphere of this predominantly black neighborhood.

This $400,000 project will include new tennis and basketball courts, restrooms, splash pads and much more.

“We’ve got a great representation for Stevenson. We get a lot of feedback and good dialogue with that group, and we’re excited to get that kind of input because it helps us to do our jobs better,” said Gibson.

If all goes well, including the weather, work is expected to be done in time for Juneteenth.

The next Parks and Recreation board meeting will be held on February 15. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., as board members will have a public hearing for potential new names for the park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 7

Related
BigCountryHomepage

ECCA VFD building new fire station, community center

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Elm Creek Citizens Association Volunteer Fire Department (ECCA VFD) is hosting their 20th Annual Wild Bunch Bonanza fundraiser on Saturday, January 29. For the past 20 years, the ECCA VFD has used the bonanza as their primary fundraising campaign each year, setting aside all of the proceeds for major projects […]
TUSCOLA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Colorado City looking to grow its population with more stationary jobs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The growth of the economy typically relies on the growth of its population, which is one goal Colorado City and Mitchell County said they are pushing towards. Colorado City’s population is around 4,000 people, but since the last census in 2020, they’ve seen a 1.6% population decrease.   Mitchell County Judge Mark Merrell said over the past few years, due to the type of […]
COLORADO CITY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$20 million Stamford water project in final phase

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Stamford is beginning phase three of their $20 million water project, starting construction on a new, bigger water treatment plant. The original Stamford water plant was built in 1952, 70 years old this year, and is showing its wear and tear. However, even with the aging, the city […]
STAMFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Confederate#Ktab#Community Services#Stafford Elementary#Juneteenth#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT pre-treating Abilene, Big Country roads ahead of potential winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been out pre-treating roads the past two days to prepare for the small chance of wintry precipitation early Wednesday. TxDOT took to social media on Monday to alert the public that maintenance crews have started pre-treating “major corridors throughout the district.” Although KRBC Chief […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case

A pro-Trump social media influencer who posted video of himself at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot was sentenced on Monday to three months of home detention after a federal prosecutor accused him of abusing his online platform to stir up the mob. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said she finds it “deeply disturbing” […]
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Alexandria Sky Williams – Injury to Child/Elderly with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury Tyler Norwood – Aggravated Sexual Assault Corvin Ghant – Deadly Conduct Johnathan […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cowboys Top ASC Preseason Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team has been picked to win the 2022 ASC West Division in this year’s preseason poll voted on by the ASC head coaches. The Cowboys are coming off a 2021 campaign that went the distance, ending in the ASC Championship match where the Cowboys fell to Concordia 5-4 to […]
RICHARDSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy