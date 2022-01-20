ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

ABC7 FACT CHECK: Could the weather impact your mailed COVID-19 test kit?

By Amanda Lojewski
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7e1x_0dqMsOvy00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The government is set to ship COVID-19 test kits right to your mailbox. ABC7 wanted to ask local health experts if even a warm day could impact the test’s accuracy.

“When these tests become approved for distribution the FDA goes through a large extensive process to make sure they’re going to be safe to the general public,” said Bob Hawkes, the director of the Physician Assistant Program at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The FDA’s studies find the most accurate results come from at-home test kits that are stored at room temperature.

“There have been problems where shipping has caused some things to freeze or get too hot,” said Justin Ceravolo Pharmacy Manager at Cypress Pharmacy. “A lot of these companies that make these test kits have said that it’s okay.”

He said manufacturers said it’s ok if the kit is cooler or warmer than it should be but only for a short time. “You don’t want to leave it outside, you don’t want to leave it in a car or your mailbox for too long.”

Experts said since storage temperatures may differ it’s best to follow the directions on the box you receive and as soon as you do get your kit, store it at room temperature as soon as possible.

