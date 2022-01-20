ICU nurse helps save crash victim’s life, honored for off-duty heroism

A mother ran into a shop crying “my child, my child” before the five-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries, it was reported on Wednesday. The boy, who was just shy of his sixth birthday, was found at a house in Earlsdon after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.His mother had reportedly ran screaming into a nearby Co-op for help, shouting: “My child, my child, call the police, call the police.”Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the boy was confirmed dead at the scene and a 49-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of murder....
