ICU nurse helps save crash victim’s life, honored for off-duty heroism

TOLEDO, OH – A Toledo Police Officer was recognized today for his life saving effort back in December that is being credited for saving a gunshot victim’s life. On 12/2/21 Officer Emery responded to 3100 N. Detroit on a call of a person shot. Once on scene, Ofc. Emery found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. After checking with dispatch on the location of Fire and Rescue crews, he was informed that they were on the way but not yet close.

