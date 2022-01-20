ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

ICU nurse helps save crash victim’s life, honored for off-duty heroism

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn intensive care unit nurse was...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Girl, 11, Speaks Out After Dad's Bear Hug Saves Her Life in Airplane Crash

For the Perdue family, Nov. 13, 2021 will always be a day filled with both immense tragedy — and true miracles. On that fateful day, Laney, an 11-year-old girl of Gaylord, Michigan, was getting ready to make the 20-minute flight to Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan — her favorite place in the world — with her dad Mike, 43. She was going to see a family friend, while he planned to hunt with family and friends.
GAYLORD, MI
news9.com

Family Of Deadly Crash Victim Remembers His Life, Tragic Death

Just over two months after a teen died in a head-on crash near Purcell, family and friends are still left in shock. Alicia Miller says it all happened so fast, when she got a call saying her son, 15-year-old Tyler Durham was involved in a crash on December 2nd. She...
PURCELL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Heroism#Traffic Accident
newspressnow.com

Family of crash victim taking steps to honor daughter's legacy

It’s been less than a week since Savannah Domann was killed in a head-on collision on South Belt Highway. Already, though, her family is making sure her legacy lives on. They plan to establish a scholarship for a different Benton volleyball player to receive each year. Choosing a Benton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newschannel20.com

Springfield officers save stabbing victim's life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three Springfield police officers received awards Wednesday after saving a man's life over the weekend. Officers were called on Jan. 9, 2022, to the 1200 block of West Governor Street for a reported incident. There they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Shore News Network

Toledo cop’s quick action credited for saving life of gunshot victim

TOLEDO, OH – A Toledo Police Officer was recognized today for his life saving effort back in December that is being credited for saving a gunshot victim’s life. On 12/2/21 Officer Emery responded to 3100 N. Detroit on a call of a person shot. Once on scene, Ofc. Emery found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. After checking with dispatch on the location of Fire and Rescue crews, he was informed that they were on the way but not yet close.
TOLEDO, OH
allkpop.com

Lim Young Woong's agency releases statement about him saving passed out car crash victim

Lim Young Woong's agency has released a statement in response to recent news that he saved a car crash victim. Earlier on January 23 KST, it was reported that the trot singer performed CPR on a man who was unconscious in his car's driver seat after a car accident nearby Seoul's Banpo Bridge. He was also the first to report the crash, and a 119 rescue team responded and transferred the man, now conscious, to a medical facility.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother screamed ‘my child, my child’ after five-year-old son fatally attacked in Coventry, reports say

A mother ran into a shop crying “my child, my child” before the five-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries, it was reported on Wednesday. The boy, who was just shy of his sixth birthday, was found at a house in Earlsdon after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.His mother had reportedly ran screaming into a nearby Co-op for help, shouting: “My child, my child, call the police, call the police.”Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the boy was confirmed dead at the scene and a 49-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of murder....
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy