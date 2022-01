NBC's groundbreaking family drama This Is Us is bidding farewell with its sixth and final season this year and to say we're emotional over the end is a true understatement. While there are no amount of tissues in the world to hold in our feelings about the intergenerational family saga's last goodbye, we've still got plenty of loose ends to tie up — like who is actor Griffin Dunne's Uncle Nicky Pearson married to in the future? First hinting at a relationship in a flash-forward during the Season 4 finale where fans spotted him with a wedding ring, social media initially went crazy trying to decipher clues across the seasons. But as tonight's second episode of the final season proved to audiences, nothing is what it seems and one chance encounter can change your entire life. [Spoilers are ahead for Season 6, Episode 2: "One Giant Leap."]

