In the past there have been problems with rappers going to court because often prosecutors look through their lyrics for incriminating evidence. This is what happened with known rappers like Boosie Badazz and the late Drakeo The Ruler. It’s even been done when charging underground rappers who may only have a few songs on SoundCloud. The process being used takes rap literally, ignoring that it’s a form of art and can be filled with fictional stories or exaggerations. Prosecutors using this method is what has led to so many rappers going to prison. Although, there may be a change in the future. The New York State law, that is being proposed, is wanting to stop use of the process. This bill has a ton of backing from famous rappers, one of them being Jay-Z.

HIP HOP ・ 6 DAYS AGO