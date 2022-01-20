ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Performers: Day 2 of the Polynesian Bowl Practice

By Chris Singletary
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu -- The rundown of Wednesday's top performers following the second day of practice in preparation for Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl Game. Justyn Martin, QB, Inglewood (Calif.) Coming into the second day of practice here at the Polynesian Bowl Martin, the future Bruin was on point with his decision...

