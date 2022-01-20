Top Performers: Day 2 of the Polynesian Bowl Practice
By Chris Singletary
247Sports
6 days ago
Honolulu -- The rundown of Wednesday's top performers following the second day of practice in preparation for Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl Game. Justyn Martin, QB, Inglewood (Calif.) Coming into the second day of practice here at the Polynesian Bowl Martin, the future Bruin was on point with his decision...
Michigan State Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif extended an offer to 2023 five-star Tacoma (WA) defensive lineman Jayden Wayne last night, a day after Khalif and head Mel Tucker visited his coaches. Wayne talks about the offer from Michigan State and his relationship with Brandon Jordan.
This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods welcome in several experts on the show to provide actual information for our POC listeners. We are beginning our off-season reports for all of the football programs in the Pac-12, going over the various coaching changes and of course the significant roster turnover with recruiting, graduations, NFL defections and most importantly the NCAA Transfer Portal. This week we are getting updates on the Desert and Mountain schools starting with Jason Scheer talking about Arizona's off-season, Chris Karpman breaking down everything going on with Arizona State, Dan Sorensen giving us the lowdown on all things Utah and our man Adam Munsterteiger getting us up to speed on what Colorado has been doing.
Lady Vols Class of 2022 signee Justine Pissott has earned McDonald’s All-American status and will play in the annual all-star game in Chicago. The games for the girls’ and boys’ high school All-American teams will be held March 29 at Wintrust Arena, and tickets are on sale HERE.
UCLA was clearly the better team on Tuesday night as it defeated Arizona 75-59 at Pauley Pavilion. “They’re obviously a very good program that has a lot of really experienced, good players,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They have been there and done that and we’re still trying to get our feet on the ground and gain experience as a group.
Quincy, Fla., Robert F. Munroe Day four-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden made the trip to visit Louisville last weekend with several friends from down South. And Borden said he was blown away by what he saw at Louisville. "I really liked the staff, it was a great environment, I loved...
Lakewood (OH) St. Edward linebacker Wyatt Gedeon made his way up to Morgantown this past weekend for West Virginia's second Junior Day of January. It was his first trip to WVU's campus, and he came out of it raving about everything he saw. "I loved West Virginia," he said. "Calling...
Arizona’s offense has been one of the top in all of college basketball, but it disappeared against the Bruins on Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored a season-low 59 points and only shot 31 percent from the field, including 25 percent from behind the arc and 55 percent at the free-throw line.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal understands that winning games at the highest level of college football begins and ends on the line of scrimmage. Whether it is via the transfer portal or through traditional high school recruiting, Cristobal has wasted no time improving the overall depth and talent on the defensive line going into the 2022 season.
Wisconsin entering the mix at the final four for Oklahoma quarterback transfer Caleb Williams resulted in a rash of reaction Tuesday on Twitter following an initial report of mutual interest between the Badgers and the former five-star Sooners signee. USC, UCLA and LSU were believed to be the programs gaining the most traction for Williams with the Trojans at No. 1, given his allegiance to former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, but Wisconsin is now reportedly a serious contender for his services.
For the most part, Minnesota's 2022 recruiting class is wrapped up. As we start the new recruiting cycle at GopherIllustrated with the class of 2023, it's time to get to know the most recent signees a little bit better. Today, we continue with offensive line signee Ashton Beers, who discusses...
View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (14-5, 6-2 ACC, No. 64 Kenpom) is coming off a 61-60 loss to Florida State, but remain in a three-way tie for first place in the ACC along with Duke and FSU. ... Virginia Tech (10-9, 2-6 ACC, No. 42 Kenpom) has dropped its last two to Boston College and North Carolina after ending an 0-4 conference start with wins over Notre Dame and NC State. ... Miami's four votes in the AP Top 25 poll is the fourth-most behind No. 9 Duke, Florida State and Wake Forest. ... Miami has not lost consecutive games this season and have not since a six-game skid Feb. 6-March 1, 2021. ... Miami enters the game 21st out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.2) and 152nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.3), 1st and 9th in conference games, while Virginia Tech is 45th nationally in offense (111.1) and 51st in defense (96.0), 7th and 15th in conference games.
Sharpsburg, Ga., East Coweta High School offensive lineman Aaron Fenimore has become familiar with the University of Louisville football program. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Fenimore was on Louisville's campus last summer and was back to watch the season-finale against Kentucky. On Saturday, Fenimore was on campus again and spent time with the coaching staff and then watched the men's basketball game. He was one of about 20 prospects on campus.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – The Washington men's golf team shaved nine strokes off of its day-one total, shooting an eight-under 280 in the second round Tuesday at the Southwestern Invitational. The 21st-ranked Huskies enter Wednesday's final round in fourth place at seven-under for the tournament, one of only four teams under par after two days.
Watch a live postgame show following the Miami Hurricanes basketball game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Watch instant analysis as well as head coach Jim Larranaga and players meeting with the media. The postgame show will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. immediately following the game, which starts at 7:00 p.m.
There might not have been a more productive offensive player in Iowa high school football this fall than Harlan 2023 wide receiver/athlete Aidan Hall. As a junior, Hall finished with 94 carries for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 755 yards and seven touchdowns in helping lead Harlan to a Class 3A State Championship.
In what was arguably the Alabama men’s basketball team’s worst loss of the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide did receive some good news from an injury standpoint on Friday evening. Forward Darius Miles stayed on the court and held his left knee early in the second half of...
There is a lot to discuss in the world of Ohio State football and basketball -- plus the NFL playoffs -- and Dave Biddle co-hosted The Buckeye Show with Timmy Hall on WBNS 97.1 The Fan on Tuesday evening. You can listen to the 2-hour program here:. Want the latest...
