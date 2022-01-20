Top Performers: Day 2 of the Polynesian Bowl Practice

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (14-5, 6-2 ACC, No. 64 Kenpom) is coming off a 61-60 loss to Florida State, but remain in a three-way tie for first place in the ACC along with Duke and FSU. ... Virginia Tech (10-9, 2-6 ACC, No. 42 Kenpom) has dropped its last two to Boston College and North Carolina after ending an 0-4 conference start with wins over Notre Dame and NC State. ... Miami's four votes in the AP Top 25 poll is the fourth-most behind No. 9 Duke, Florida State and Wake Forest. ... Miami has not lost consecutive games this season and have not since a six-game skid Feb. 6-March 1, 2021. ... Miami enters the game 21st out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.2) and 152nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.3), 1st and 9th in conference games, while Virginia Tech is 45th nationally in offense (111.1) and 51st in defense (96.0), 7th and 15th in conference games.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO