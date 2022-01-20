Short-handed Hibbing falls to Grand Rapids

HIBBING — Since the 2022 high school boys swimming season started, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano has yet to have a full lineup intact for any one of his meets.

That didn’t change Tuesday when the Bluejackets went in three swimmers short and it was too much to overcome as Grand Rapids swam away with a 117-68 victory over Hibbing at the high school pool.

The two teams had swam to a 93-93 tie in December, but the loss of those swimmers allowed the much-deeper Thunderhawks to swim away with the easy victory.

Missing these swimmers has been, needless to say, has been frustrating.

“I have yet to have a full complement of athletes at a single meet, then we were lackluster in our performances,” Veneziano said. “As a highly-competitive person myself, this is getting frustrating for me.”

Hibbing was actually coming off a strong meet Saturday at the True Team Meet, where the Bluejackets won six events, including the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Hibbing also posted wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, but all four of those events switched over to Grand Rapids this time around.

After his practice Monday, Veneziano didn’t see that coming.

“We looked so sharp in practice on Monday that it's hard to believe that the same team came in here and performed the way they did,” Veneziano said. “It was the tale of two different teams.

“It’s tough being short-handed, but that doesn’t mean we back it down and give a 90-percent effort.”

Hibbing did get three firsts in the meet.

Cooper Emerson won both the 50 and 100 freestyles in 22.47 and 49.18, respectively. Ben Philips won the 100 butterfly in 57.54.

“There’s always individuals that are putting the hammer down and getting it done, or at least giving a Herculean effort in an attempt to do that,” Veneziano said. “I’m frustrated with the situation, but I’m not throwing in the title or giving up.

“That’s not a part of my personality. It spurs me on to want to do better. I need my team to follow that example. Our noses will be back on the grindstone, but we need to get healthy and be at full strength by regions.”

Grand Rapids 117, Hibbing 68

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:46.34; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:52.03; 3. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:55.77.

200 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:59.82; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 2:01.84; 3. Klous, GR, 2:08.94.

200 individual medley — 1. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:23.13; 2. Riipinen, H, 2:28.00; 3. Skaudis, GR, 2:32.51.

50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.47; 2. Ben Philips, H, 23.06; 3. Bolin, GR, 23.65.

Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 215.05; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 188.95; 3. Stenson, H, 150.95.

100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 57.54; 2. Ogilvie, GR, 59.79; 3. Skaudis, GR, 1:03.21.

100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 49.18; 2. Reiten, GR, 52.33; 3. Silvis, GR, 55.25.

500 freestyle — 1. Ewen, GRT, 5:53.15; 2. Loney, GR, 6:02.98; 3. Graham Verke, GR, 6:11.32.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Palecek, Bolin, Ewen), 1:34.27; 2. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Riipinen, Alex Hanegmon, Emerson), 1:34.45; 3. Grand Rapids (Silvis, Seth Barton, Skaudis, Loney), 1:45.50.

100 backstroke — 1. Palecek, GR, 1:02.70; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 1:05.11; 3. Klous, GR, 1:06.51.

100 breaststroke — Silvis, GR, 1:08.13; 2. Riipinen, H, 1:10.35; 3. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:19.25.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Bolin, Casper, Ewen), 3:43.55; 2. Hibbing (Reille Benedict, Mathew Philips, Hanegmon, Christian Massich), 4:05.96; 3. Grand Rapids (Loney, Klous, Verke, Barton), 4:11.58.