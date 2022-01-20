Lumberjacks stifle Bluejackets’ offense

HIBBING — For the past five seasons, the Hibbing/Chisholm and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton High School girls hockey teams, have played to at least one tie.

Other than that, the games have been mostly one-goal games.

The Bluejackets and Lumberjacks played to that tie in December, then in the rematch, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton got a Marina Dostal goal in the third period en route, a 1-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Neither coach, Pete Hyduke and Courtney Olin, were surprised by the way this game played out.

“Hibbing is a team that works hard and always makes it a game,” Olin said. “With that, it’s focusing on that style of hockey, and matching their tempo. If we’re going to play a team that’s disciplined and plays great systems, we have to do the best we can to stay disciplined.

“In that way, we can keep it an even matchup.”

Hyduke agreed.

“We always have hard-fought, playoff-type games between us,” Hyduke said. “This was another in a long-line of games that came down to one goal. We play similar styles, so we match up well to each other.

“That’s the biggest thing, similar styles in how we play the game.”

The first period was evenly played, then in the second period, the Lumberjacks started to gain more zone time.

“When the game started off, maybe we weren't clicking as well as we wanted to be,” Olin said. “As the game went on we fell into a little more of a groove. We had some players out tonight, so our lineup was a little different than what it's been.

“For some of the players stepping in some big roles, after they had some time under their feet, they were able to adjust to the game.”

It also helped that Cloquet/Esko/Carlton got two power plays, which took Hibbing/Chisholm out of its rhythm. Being short-handed due to illness, didn’t help either.

“That changed the complexion of the game,” Hyduke said. “We had to kill two penalties in the second period. That takes you out of the flow. We’re trying to get healthy and get some players back, so we can get some depth on this team.

“When you have to kill penalties, and you’re running a short bench to start with, those are key killers and power-play people, it makes it tougher to maintain. I thought we worked hard throughout the second period, but the power plays gave them an advantage.”

Both teams hit one pipe later in the period, but the game remained scoreless heading into the third period.

That’s when the Lumberjacks struck.

Marina Dostal scored at 2:14 of the period, and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton had the lead.

“Marina is a strong player with a nice shot, so I was happy to see her be able to find the back of the net,” Olin said. “She powered through it.”

Try as they could, the Bluejackets had a hard time connecting on passes, let alone getting shots on net.

“We had great opportunities where we had plays in the slot that we misfired on, or we didn’t get the shot off,” Hyduke said. “There were quite a few shots in this game where we didn’t get them off.

“We had to shoot a little bit quicker and be a little more ready when the puck came to us. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. The opportunities were there. We need to make sure we can finish moving forward.”

CEC 0 0 1 — 1

HC 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — No scoring.

Second Period — No scoring.

Third Period — 1. CEC, Marina Dostal (Gwen Lily), 2:14.

Goalie Saves — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kiminski 8-7-6—21; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 12-12-7—31.

Penalties — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.

Boys Hockey

Hermantown 7

Hibbing/Chisholm 0

HERMANTOWN — Dane Callaway had seven saves for the shutout as the Hawks blanked Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at home.

Hermantown got goals from seven different players, including Zam Plante, Wyatt Carlson, Kade Kohanski, Gavin Blomdahl, Dominic Thomas, Will Esterbrooks and Max Plante.

Hibbing/Chisholm goalies Brayden Boyer and Evan Radovich stopped a combined 48 shots. Boyer had 27 saves, and Radovich 21.

HIHS 0 0 0 — 0

HEHS 1 5 1 — 7

First Period — 1. HE, Zam Plante (Max Plante, George Peterson), 5:18.

Second Period — 2. HE, Wyatt Carlson (Dallas Vieau, Beau Janzig), 1:05; 3. HE, Kade Kohanski (Max Plante, Zam Plante), 5:48; 4. HE, Gavin Blomdahl (Vieau), 7:01; 5. HE, Dominic Thomas (Joshua Kauppinen), 7:23; 6. HE, Will Esterbrooks (Carter Rother), 9:09.

Third Period — 7. HE, Max Plante (Zam Plante), pp, 1:45.

Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 20-7-x—27; Evan Radovich x-9-12—21; Hermantown, Dane Callaway 3-3-1—7.

Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Hermantown 4-8.

Girls Basketball

Greenway 50

Duluth Denfeld 39

COLERAINE — The Raiders got 19 points from Jadin Saville en route to the victory over the Hunters on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.

Also hitting double figures for Greenway was Layla Miskovich with 10.

Selah Reinertson had 16 points for Duluth Denfeld. Alyssa Grammer had 11.

DD 15 24 — 39

GHS 31 19 — 50

Duluth Denfeld: Faith Grammer 2, Kayleigh Anderson, 6, Alyssa Grammer 11, Selah Reinerson 16, Thais Vincens DeLaFlor 4.

Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Fincke 9, Layla Miskovich 10, Chloe Hansen 7, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 19.

Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 14; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 6-7; Greenway 7-19; 3-pointers: Alyssa Grammar, Jadin Saville.

Cherry 80

Littlefork-Big Falls 33

CHERRY — The Tigers got 15 points from Rylee Mancina in a 47-point victory over the Vikings at home Tuesday.

Lauren Staples and Anna Serna both had 13 for Cherry, and Faith Zganjar finished with 11.

Destiny Piekarski had 28 points for Littlefork-Big Falls.

LBF 14 19 — 33

CHS 42 38 — 80

Littlefork-Big Falls: Kora Gustafson 3, Destiny Piekarski 28, Kayleigh Cassibo 2.

Cherry: Kaelyn Greenly 5, Mackenna Ridge 7, Lauren Staples 13, Aimee Grotberg 2, Anna Serna 13, Kaylynn Cappo 6, Faith Zganjar 11, Rylee Mancina 15, Jillian Sadjak 8.

Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 18; Cherry 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-10; Cherry 11-23; 3-pointers: Gustafson, Piekarski 2, Staples.

Boys Basketball

Chisholm 76

South Ridge 44

CHISHOLM — Nathan Showalter had 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Bluestreaks beat the Panthers on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.

Noah Sundquist was the only other Chisholm player in double figures with 13.

Austin Josephson had 10 points for South Ridge.

SR 18 26 — 44

CHS 39 37 — 76

South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 2, Ethan Nelson 3, Zach Morse 3, Austin Josephson 20, Aaron Bennett 9, Slayton Storschein 5.

Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 13, Trent Forsline 2, Jude Sundquist 9, Hayden Roche 4, July Abernathy 8, Sean Fleming 4, Nathan Showalter 26, Philip Barnard 4.

Total Fouls: South Ridge 11; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: South Ridge 4-15; Chisholm 7-10; 3-pointers: Nelson, Bennett, Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist, Abernathy, Showalter 7.