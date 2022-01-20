Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz takes childhood speedskating dreams to the Olympics

It's a typical day sharpening skates in the kitchen for Jordan Stolz.

"Sometimes it takes an hour. Sometimes maybe only like ten minutes," Stolz says. "I usually do it once every 10 days. Maybe before a race."

He used to skate on his family's backyard pond where he grew up. This is where it all started, and now in less than a week he will be leaving for Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I just think back and I remember, and just think how far I came. All the years of skating, it's just gone by so quick," Stolz says. "But thankfully, because now it's all paid off. I'm just taking it as kind of a stepping stone for the future now. I know there is a chance to medal at this Olympics. But it's really next year that I'm going to be focusing on too, with all the World Cups and the next Olympics too. See what I can pull out of that."

This rural 17-year-old Kewaskum kid also has to deal with his online schooling.

"It's alright," Stolz says with a laugh when asked about school. "Just try to keep up with it as much as I can. My grades are, they're okay. But, I mean for as much studying as I'm doing? I think they're pretty good."

After setting two Pettit Center records during the U.S. Speedskating Trials, his life is about to change, especially in terms of the recognition and hype he receives.

"I just keep doing what I'm doing and then they can hype me up or whatever. But I just try and stay focused on what I have to do. If it happens, it happens and if it doesn't, then I guess, it just didn't happen."

