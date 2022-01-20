ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health officials urge patients with oral pain to visit dentists, help ease ER overcrowding

By WCYB Digital
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Dental Association (VDA) is urging patients to visit dentist offices for oral pain rather than hospital emergency rooms to ease overcrowding. According to the VDA,...

