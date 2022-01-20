Health officials urge patients with oral pain to visit dentists, help ease ER overcrowding

There are millions of visits to hospital emergency departments in New York state each year that don’t result in a hospital stay, according to New York State Department of Health data. And while some conditions require emergency care, many are better suited for care in a different setting, such as a physician’s office, an urgent care center, or a telemedicine visit. With health care resources strained because of the pandemic, it’s important to understand the right place to get needed care, since minor medical conditions can overcrowd emergency departments and divert vital health care resources from true emergencies.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO