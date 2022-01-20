ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest made in connection with the murder of Tijuana journalist

By Salvador Rivera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIJUANA (Border Report) — A Baja California state government official has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Tijuana photojournalist Margarito Martínez, who was shot and killed earlier this week outside his home. Initial reports stated a gunman walked up to Martínez’s...

CBS LA

2 Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Death Of Man In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people have been arrested following the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Victorville. Deven Dalton of Hesperia died after being shot in the 13700 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville on January 13th. It was then that authorities responded and located Dalton, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dalton was taken to a hospital where he died. During the course of the investigation into his death, authorities identified two suspects: Kody Lee McDufienunnery, 18, of Los Angeles and Christine Kathleen Proffitt, 19, of Victorville. McDufienunnery was booked on suspicion of murder, while Proffitt was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague at (909) 387-3589.
VICTORVILLE, CA
everythinglubbock.com

Juarez police arrest suspects in murder, dismemberment of lesbian couple

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez, Mexico, are reporting the arrest of a man and a woman in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a lesbian couple. The Chihuahua state police said a woman only identified as Jaqueline Isela C.R. on Jan. 15 lured Nohemi Medina and Tania Julissa Martinez to a home in the rural community of San Isidro east of Juarez. There, she and a man named David R. murdered and mutilated the two women and spread their remains along the Juarez-Porvenir Highway hours later.
EL PASO, TX
yovenice.com

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades woman working at a furniture store in Hancock Park. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that Shawn Laval Smith as the suspect in the January 13 murder of 24-year-old Kupfer. On Wednesday around 11:50 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard.
The Independent

Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Arrest Made in Mysterious French Alps Quadruple Murder

Nearly ten years after the battered and bloodied bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a forest road in the French Alps, a local man who was questioned in 2015 has been arrested, according to local French media. On Thursday, police extended his detention and said he was being investigated for murder and attempted murder in the 2012 slaying. Police say they are working to verify discrepancies in his version of events the day of the murder when he was seen in the area. He said he was hang-gliding but authorities appear to disagree.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

In deadly start to year, 3 journalists killed in Mexico

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana — the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist who once sought his help.Maldonado was found fatally shot inside a car Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead.In 2019, Maldonado went to López Obrador’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. "We call on Mexican authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists, in particular, to take further steps to prevent attacks on them, including by tackling threats and slurs aimed at them," said Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
PUBLIC SAFETY
everythinglubbock.com

Border baseball legend and MLB pitcher found guilty of killing toddler

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Former major league pitcher Sergio Mitre has been found guilty of murdering the 22-month-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. A three-judge tribunal in the Mexican state of Coahuila made the ruling on Wednesday. It cited results from the toddler’s autopsy and findings from the criminal investigation as enough evidence to convict Mitre of the crime.
SAN DIEGO, TX
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ 14-year-old suspected of triple murder

An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Mother arrested after stabbing children to death

A 37-year-old mother of two is now facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed both of her children to death. Claudia Camacho Duenas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on December 30th after neighbors contacted police after witnessing her stabbing her children. According to the report, Duenas repeatedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
PUBLIC SAFETY

