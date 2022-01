AUGUSTA, Maine — The opioid crisis has claimed hundreds of lives in Maine and affected thousands of others. Last week, NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald reported an estimated 636 people died from drug overdoses in 2021 — a 23 percent increase from the previous record set in 2020. Now, legislators are working at the state level to try to address the epidemic.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO