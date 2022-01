Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO