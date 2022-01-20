Impact: ‘Losing the plot’ or better long-term returns?

The GuruFocus business predictability rating ranks companies on a five-star scale, defining the more predictable companies as businesses whose revenue per share and Ebitda per share (or book value per share in case of financial stocks) have been growing steadily and who have produced a strong long-term performance of their stock prices.
Layer 2 crypto are in high demand in the crypto space because of their high scalability and low prices. The potentials in these assets have moved investors to search for the best layer 2 crypto to buy for high-profit margins. Network congestion coupled with slow transaction speed has been the...
The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The current short-term holder cost basis has been a key price support to...
Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard.
By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes.
Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
There was a time when planning for retirement meant having lots of children. Later, millions of workers depended on private pensions for financial security in old age. Then in 1978, Congress added an...
LONDON (Reuters) - Asset manager Allianz Global Investors, part of German insurer Allianz, said on Wednesday it had set up a new unit focused on ‘impact’ investing in private markets, as part of a sustainable investing drive. AllianzGI, which manages around 647 billion euros ($730.27 billion) in assets,...
Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
Supply cuts and under-investment on oil exploration during 2020 and early 2021 will soon impact crude oil price. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is an integrated supermajor oil company that operates in multiple segments (integrated gas, upstream, oil products, and chemicals). Thanks to the recovery in oil demand since the pandemic and advancing petroleum commodity prices, Shell turned a profit in 2021, and I expect the trend to continue in the short term (1~2 year). Over the longer term, European supermajors (Shell, Total (NYSE:TTE), and BP (NYSE:BP)) have been significantly more proactive about investing in energy transformation compared to their American counterparts, and I expect this will serve them well. I believe Shell provides a good investment opportunity for an investor because:
You set goals for yourself before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and you’ve attained none of them. By now, you thought you’d be well on your way to a better career; maybe you would have even crossed off a few Bucket List items. None of that came...
Comments / 0