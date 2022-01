US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose Tuesday around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. Around 100 Islamic State group fighters attacked Ghwayran prison in the northeastern city of Hasakeh on January 20, in their biggest military operation since their "caliphate" was defeated in 2019. The ensuing clashes with the Kurdish forces running northeastern Syria have left more than 160 people dead, including 45 in Kurdish ranks, according to the group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Some of the estimated 3,500 IS prisoners inside the facility have already been bused out to other detention centres in recent hours but it was unclear how many remained inside Ghwayran.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 20 HOURS AGO