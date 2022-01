COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kroger has announced it will be giving away up to three free non-surgical N95 face masks to anyone who wants them -- while supplies last. The Atlanta-based grocery chain with stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, says the masks will be available in Kroger stores that have a pharmacy and should be available as early as Thursday, Jan. 27.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 HOUR AGO