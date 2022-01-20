ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long COVID-19 testing lines

By Linda Larsen
 6 days ago

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - With this surge of new COVID-19 cases, testing is in high demand around the area.

People waited hours to get tested at the ISU Drive-Thru Testing Site at the Eames Complex in Pocatello.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health says it is doing all it can to make the process as smooth as possible.

And there are things you can do as well.

"Indeed more people than we’ve ever seen, and that kind of puts some stress on our processes, but luckily we’re flexing some things in order to get more stuff and a little bit better throughput, but for individuals that are coming to the test site especially this week and likely into next week to with these numbers, I would expect awaits of 1 to 3 hours depending on the time of day that you arrive," Ryan Richardson said. "We recommend that patients arrive as early as possible even before open."

The site opens at 9 a.m. so they suggest arriving before 8:30 a.m.

It is also very important that you bring some form of ID and your health insurance card.

If you don’t have health insurance, SIPH will cover the cost of the test if you are symptomatic or have been exposed.

