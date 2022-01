Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 12 brought about a major change for Thomas Magnum, but mostly in his personal life. If you recall, at the end of last season he and Lia got into a bit of a rough patch after she hid the truth about her father from him — and pretty much everyone else, as well. This led to the two having a wall between them and when they saw each other in the episode, it was 100% awkward. She did apologize, but at the end of the episode she recognized that she needed to do some soul-searching. She was struggling with how she was perceived, and also the pressure of being a cop when her own colleagues could make judgments about her based solely on her family.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO