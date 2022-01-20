ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Acting Secretary of Health visits Centre County to promote COVID-19 testing and boosters

By WPSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter visited the COVID-19 testing site at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority in State College. She encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted. Klinepeter emphasized the...

