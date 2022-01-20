ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Nude Mini Dress & Matching Pointy Booties for New Jimmy Choo Campaign

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
After starring in Jimmy Choo’s fall and winter campaigns, Hailey Bieber is back again — this time posing in all-new spring 2022 looks from the iconic brand.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram today to share a few snaps of herself posing in a sultry head-to-toe nude ensemble. “Introducing my new campaign for @jimmychoo,” she captioned the post. She can be seen wearing a chic leather mini dress that’s almost the same color as her own skin tone and a pair of coordinating booties in the same flesh-toned hue.

The sultry thigh-skimming dress is done in a classic halter silhouette, showcasing her back. Meanwhile, the high heel ankle boots she’s sporting feature a timeless pointed-toe design. She’s also carrying a matching top handle bag with a logo print throughout.

In another post, a video shared on Jimmy Choo’s page, Bieber is modeling neon green see-through backless pumps with a crystal-embellished strap, as well as black boots, sneakers and white sandals.

Mrs. Bieber, formerly Baldwin, has also starred in campaigns for labels including Superga, Versace, YSL and Calvin Klein. She’s also become known for her head-turning street style in recent years. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin isn’t afraid of an all-leather outfit, a pantless look or a bright pop of color.

And when it comes to footwear, she tends to reach for bold pumps from luxury brands, as well as classic sneakers, from Jordans to New Balances and Nike Dunks.

Flip through the gallery to see Hailey Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

