Nike Utilizes ZoomX Tech in New Lightweight Streakfly Running Sneaker for Shorter Races

By Aaron Royce
 6 days ago

Nike’s just launched a new lightweight running sneaker designed for shorter races.

Crafted for training runners in mind, the Nike ZoomX Streakfly features lightweight engineered mesh uppers. The pair features a “Prototype” white and black palette with two-tone ridged soles, inspired by the sample versions of the sneakers worn by athletes while testing the sneaker’s distances. The style also features the brand’s signature Swoosh logo , as well as a “5k/10k” tab on its side—indicating the intended distances for runners to wear the shoes on.

However, aside from its sleek design, the ZoomX Streakfly’s highlight is the brand’s signature ZoomX cushioning. Crafted from aerospace foam, the material has been used in the midsole’s full length, complete with Pebax plates at its midfoot.

“We learned there was a bit of a gap in our racing line between what we offered for the full and half marathon, and what we offered for competition on the track,” said Elliott Heath, the footwear product manager for Nike Footwear, to Sole Collector . “To better serve athletes who race and train on the roads for the 10k and 5k, we set out to develop a shoe that would still offer them a comfortable, lightweight, propulsive ride with more connection to the ground.”

The Nike ZoomX Streakfly sneakers will retail for $160 at Nike Running retailers and Nike.com in February.

inputmag.com

Adidas’ Valentine's Day UltraBoost running sneaker is full of hearts

Adidas wants you to be its Valentine this year. But instead of a card, it’s asking with its latest Ultraboost 5.0. The UB is a shoe that’s already well-loved because of its performance and functionality, but with the V-day makeover, it’s bound to turn heads. A labor...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Drake Teases New NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Sneaker

Continuing his partnership with the Swoosh, Drake is set to release a NOCTA x Nike sneaker. The rapper took to Instagram to tease the upcoming Hot Step Air Terra shoe. The white version of the kicks was first revealed back in January 2021 followed by official images, although the collaborators have yet to announce an official release date. This particular “Triple Black” pair joins three other colorways including “Black/Yellow” and a snakeskin design. Maintaining the original silhouette, the shoes don a tonal look throughout, with subtle hits of white and chrome across the upper. Reflective 3M piping and yellow Air units add a touch of contrast.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Sneaker Room Is Releasing a New 'Mom' Nike Kyrie Collab

New Jersey store Sneaker Room will continue its charitable collaboration with Nike Basketball and Kyrie Irving this month on the Brooklyn star’s seventh signature sneaker. Designed around a theme of splicing the four elements of matter (earth, wind, fire, and ice) as well as honoring the late mothers of both Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman, the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” comprises two mismatched colorways. Earth and wind are represented through a green and yellow colorway, while fire and ice serve as the inspiration for a blue and orange iteration. All of the shoes feature Sneaker Room and “Mom” branding on the lace tips, heart details on the Swooshes, and graphics on the heels.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

