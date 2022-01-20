ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

David Davis says Tory party could ‘die death of 1,000 cuts if Boris Johnson stays on as PM’

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GUbz_0dqMnY3H00

The Conservative Party is at risk of “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if MPs do not move to oust Boris Johnson as prime minister, a senior Tory said.

David Davis is warning his fellow Tory MPs that they will be in for a “year of agony” if they act too slow and a vote of no confidence is triggered as late as December this year, a scenario he described as “the worst outcome” for the party.

The former Brexit secretary caused a stir on Wednesday when he told Mr Johnson in the House of Commons to “in the name of God, go” amid the continuing fallout from the allegations of Downing Street hosting lockdown law-breaching parties.

His call on the PM to quit happened just after Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, moments before Mr Johnson was to face Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph , Mr Davis said: “The party is going to have to make a decision or we face dying a death of 1,000 cuts.”

The prime minister will appear to be “shifting the blame” if he fires staff after senior civil servant Sue Gray delivers her inquiry into events held at No 10 during Covid restrictions, the Haltemprice and Howden MP said.

Then there will be the “crises” of rising energy bills and the National Insurance hike being compounded by the “disorganisation” at No 10, which all could trigger a vote of no confidence no sooner than Christmas, he continued.

“That’s the worst outcome, particularly for the 2019 and 2017 and 2015 intake – that, slice by slice by slice, this carries on and we bump along at minus whatever and, even worse, we create policies to try to paper over it.”

During a chaotic commons session – before his interview was published – Mr Davis said he had spent weeks defending Mr Johnson from angry constituents, including by reminding them of the “successes of Brexit”.

He added: “I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

“Yesterday, he did the opposite of that so I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear – Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain: ‘You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.’”

Seven Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go, far short of the 54 required to submit letters of no confidence to the backbench 1922 Committee.

Andrew Bridgen, one of the seven, told the PA news agency he expected 20 more letters to go to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady from 2019-intake MPs on Wednesday.

The current number would have been eight but Mr Wakeford’s defection means the tally is unchanged.

Mr Wakeford, one of the 2019 cohort of red wall Tory MPs, who has a majority of just 402 votes, said he had been in talks with Sir Keir’s party for months about joining.

He said the Conservatives are trying to “defend the indefensible” regarding Mr Johnson’s leadership, and he accused the PM of being “incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.

The 37-year-old is the first Tory MP in 15 years to switch to Labour. A number of other red wall MPs – rumoured to be five, according to a Labour MP “source” – are considering following in his footsteps, it has been reported by the i and Telegraph .

No 10 said Mr Johnson will fight any no-confidence vote launched against him, and insisted that he expects to fight the next general election.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary said he would have further meetings with MPs as he attempted to claw back support from the disillusioned among them.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson apologised again for the Partygate saga which threatens to be the death knell for his time as prime minister. But he said it was for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry “to come forward with an explanation of what happened”, as he indicated the report would be published next week.

The May 20 event is one of many subject to Ms Gray’s inquiry, and Tory MPs were urged by ministers to wait for her report before deciding whether to move against the prime minister.

During PMQs, Sir Keir accused Tory MPs of having “brought their own boos” to Parliament, in reference to the “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street in May 2020 that Mr Johnson has admitted he attended.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said he did not have access to Mr Johnson’s diary for the day of the event, which could be crucial to showing whether Mr Johnson knew about it in advance - something he has denied.

The spokesman said the PM would usually get a “run-through of his day” in a morning meeting, but added he could not say what would have been discussed “on that particular date”.

The PM has insisted “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.

But former aide Dominic Cummings alleged Mr Johnson was aware of the event in advance and was warned it broke the rules in place at the time.

And the PM’s press secretary could not point to where a work event would have been permitted under the rules.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transparency of Gray report questioned amid claims staff kept back evidence

Downing Street has suggested it may be up to Boris Johnson to decide what is published from Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns staff were keeping back key evidence because it would be seen by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall, including in No 10, during coronavirus restrictions was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG (Sue Gray) collects”.Downing Street suggested it could be up to Mr Johnson how much of the senior official’s report is made public.Ms Gray has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends national insurance hike as Tory calls grow for it to be scrapped

A Cabinet minister has appeared to dismiss the suggestion of delaying a planned national insurance hike as the move faces mounting opposition.Senior Conservatives, including former Brexit secretary David Davis have called for the proposed increase of 1.25 percentage points to be scrapped in the face of cost of living pressures.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is understood to have called for the move – which is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms – to be abandoned, while former Brexit tsar Lord Frost quit his role at the tail end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.I don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Uk#Tory Party#The Conservative Party#The House Of Commons#The Daily Telegraph#Covid#Haltemprice#Howden Mp#National Insurance
The Independent

No 10 ‘held birthday party for Boris Johnson during lockdown’

Downing Street staff held a birthday party for Boris Johnson inside No 10 in June 2020 despite Covid lockdown rules banning all indoor socialising, according to fresh claims.The prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson led the surprise gathering on the afternoon of 19 June which featured up to 30 people, ITV News reported on Monday evening.She is said to have led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, before well-wishers enjoyed picnic food from M&S at the event held just after 2pm.The Independent has seen evidence which suggests that Mr Johnson had a birthday cake with candles which he blew out after attendees finished singing happy birthday.A No...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Neil documentary to explore Boris Johnson’s ‘leadership in crisis’

Andrew Neil will front a documentary exploring Boris Johnson’s “political fight” in what the broadcaster has called “the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades”.The programme – titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road – will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on 30 January. It will be one hour long.A press release for the documentary said that Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.The veteran broadcaster will use his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Claims PM held birthday party in lockdown, as No 10 admits to ‘brief’ gathering

A birthday event was thrown for Boris Johnson in No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has admitted, further straining the prime minister’s bid to cling to power ahead of the publication of an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties.Up to 30 people attended the gathering in the Cabinet Room just after 2pm on 19 June 2020, where the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson presented him with a cake, ITV News reported, also alleging that a small party was held later that evening in the PM’s official residence.No 10 conceded that staff had “gathered briefly in the...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings claims fearful Downing Street staff are keeping evidence from Sue Gray inquiry

Dominic Cummings has claimed evidence is being kept from Sue Gray’s investigation into drinks parties at No 10 and Whitehall because staff fear it will be seen by Boris Johnson.The former Downing Street adviser also suggested that the fear meant that further evidence – including photographs – will keep leaking after the top civil servant publishes her report.“I know others are very worried about handing things to the Cabinet Office because they know the PM will see everything SG [Sue Gray] collects,” Mr Cummings said in his latest blog post.It followsThe Independent’s exclusive report that officials at No 10 have held back information...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP who defected to Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘poisoned Tory Party’

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the PM’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.He has also said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.His lack of honesty and integrity has poisoned the once great party he leadsChristian Wakeford MPWriting in the Sunday Mirror, Mr Wakeford said: “Boris Johnson is living on borrowed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.Mr Raab said that while Ms Ghani’s allegation was “incredibly serious” there would be no...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

452K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy