Body of convenience store worker, 28, was found on Virginia property days after she disappeared while taking out trash at work: Man, 50, was arrested for her murder

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
 6 days ago

A man has been arrested after authorities in Virginia uncovered a body on Tuesday matching the description of a missing woman who vanished after closing up at the convenience store where she worked.

Ahrea'l Smith, 28, was last seen on video taking the trash out back at the Claraville Little Sue store in Heathsville around 9 pm on Jan. 12, but then she disappeared, leaving her car running all night in the parking lot.

Surveillance footage shows Smith starting her car at 9.05 pm before she got into another vehicle briefly at 9.18pm. The owner of the second car is not a person of interest, police said.

She then is seen going back into the store, setting the alarm, locking up and taking bags of trash from the store, but then she goes outside the camera scope, according to the Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp.

On Saturday, Tyrone N. Samuel of Heathsville, 50, was arrested and charged with her abduction. More charges are expected.

The body that authorities believe to be Smith's was found on 'a property in Heathsville', but police did not say where that property was or whether it had any connection to Samuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvcLs_0dqMnVP600
A body matching the description of missing woman Ahrea'l Smith, 28 (pictured), was discovered in Heathsville, Virginia on Tuesday - a coroner will need to verify the body's identity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3nC7_0dqMnVP600
Tyrone N. Samuel of Heathsville, 50 (pictured) was arrested and charged with Smith's abduction on Saturday. More charges are expected. The Northumberland Sheriff's Department confirmed that Smith and Samuel knew each other before Smith's disappearance, but said that they were not in a relationship

Smith and Samuel knew each other before Smith was abducted, but it is unclear how. They were not in a relationship, the department told WRIC. DailyMail.com could not reach the sheriff's office for any information about why Samuel is suspected.

Heathsville is in eastern Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay.

Lydia Smith, Smith's older sister, told NewsNation Prime that her sister sent her text messages about a strange person outside the convenience store on the day she went missing.

'She said someone outside the store made her uncomfortable,' Smith said on Monday, the day before the body was found. 'She never really said a name, but she said someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.'

'But not that she was afraid. When she went to that trash, like, the last look on her face was her normal self. Her demeanor was calm. Somebody was waiting and they snatched her.'

Smith said the family did not know Samuel. 'I'm assuming that his connection to her would be that convenience store,' she said.

The community banded together for six days of thorough searching. More than $9,000 had been raised by area businesses for information leading to Smith's location, including $1,000 from Little Sue.

Lydia told NewsNation that Smith's phone was turned off, so locating her using cellphone tower signals impossible.

Police told her family that Samuel was 'really not giving up any information' and 'refused to talk or answer any questions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqYh8_0dqMnVP600
The community banded together for six days of thorough searching. More than $9,000 had been raised by area businesses for information leading to Smith's location. Little Sue had offered $1,000. Meanwhile, Smith's familu scoured wooded areas and abandoned buildings nearby

Beauchamp said the Virginia State Police used a K-9 unit to try to track Smith's scent from the dumpsters behind the store, but that dogs lost her scent after about 100 yards on a nearby road.

Smith's family carried out their own search, Lydia Smith said, scouring wooded areas and abandoned buildings to no avail.

After Samuel was arrested on Saturday, Beauchamp said that his department was 'receiving a substantial number of calls regarding threats to persons and property related to the Ahrea'l Smith investigation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWulM_0dqMnVP600
An autopsy at the Richmond County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm whether the recovered body is Smith, pictured,  and determine the cause of death

'Regardless of any intentions, violence of vigilantism will not be tolerated,' he said. 'We would ask the public to please understand that each one of these calls for service diverts needed resources from the investigation. Our office will release vetted, accurate information as we are able.'

An autopsy at the Richmond County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identity of the recovered corpse and determine the cause of death.

