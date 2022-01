ATLANTA — A new bill known as the Giving the Gift of Life Act was approved by Georgia's Senate Committee on Insurance and Labor Tuesday afternoon. Sen. John Albers presented the bill, adding that it was a personal matter that resonated with him. He said Senate Bill 330 would allow more Georgians to have the ability to donate or receive vital organs and make sure health insurance didn't dissuade the practice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO